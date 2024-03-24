Al Waab Down Suqur Al Shamal To Top Group

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Waab topped Group A at Al Shamal Club's Founders' Ramadan football tournament after beating Suqur Al Shamal 6-2, taking their tally to perfect 15 points after the end of first stage.

In the second match at Al Shamal Stadium on Friday night, Ain Mohammed defeated North Falcons 4-1 to become the second side from the group to reach the semi-finals after earning 12 points. The Youth Committee of Al Shamal Sports Club is organising the tournament to honour late club legend Ali Khaled Al Kubaisi.