Lulu Hypermarket Observes Global Earth Hour

Lulu Hypermarket in Qatar demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability by participating in the global Earth Hour initiative, yesterday. The Lulu outlets across Qatar turned off their external lights, including the D-Ring Road location. This symbolic gesture underscores Lulu's dedication to energy conservation and raising awareness about climate change. Lulu Hypermarket continues to advocate for eco-friendly practices, encouraging communities to take action for a greener future.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.