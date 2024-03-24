DI Excellence Center Holds Training Workshops

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA:“From Qatar to the World,” an event organised by the Excellence Center for Training and Consulting at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI), was held recently. The three-day event witnessed a participation of 380 trainees from 18 Arab as well as non-Arab countries.

The event presented three training workshops: Artificial Intelligence and Institutional Development, the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Education, and Digital Transformation and Smart Management.

The first workshop was presented by Dr. Muhammad Makhlouf from ESSCA, who spoke about the importance of artificial intelligence and how to integrate it into institutional governance. At the Digital Transformation and Smart Management workshop, Dr. Mohammed Abu Ramadan from Doha Institute talked about the concept of institutional digitisation and how to integrate it into the institutional community in a professional way.

Dr. Rami Yusuf reviewed a range of important applications in the field of artificial intelligence that contribute to the development of educational processes in line with Qatar's third national strategy. Dr. Ahmed Al Maweri, Director of the Excellence Center, said the Center is providing high-quality training events, that keep pace with developments in the world.