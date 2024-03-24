Environment Minister Honours Winners At Ramadan Beach Volleyball Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of the Ramadan Beach Volleyball Championship of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (Ikbis 2024) wrapped up with the participation of 14 teams distributed in four groups.

Held on the sand court in Aspire Park, the information challenge team was crowned with the title of the current edition after defeating the ministry's team 2-1 in the final match.

The closing day matches were attended by Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie. The final match was very powerful which ended with crowning the winner.

The organising committee honoured the winners and coaches, alongside Qatar's legendary captain Hassan Al Haydos who had retired from international football after winning the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qatar title.

The committee allocated financial awards worth QR100,000 for winners of first places. The champion received QR50,000, QR30,000 for the runner-up and QR20,000 for the winner of the third place.

Chairman of the Championship Organizing Committee, Faisal Khalid Al Otaibi lauded the incredible success of the current edition, in terms of the huge turnout since the first day of the event, pointing out that the technical level was superb.

He added that alongside the tournament there were many events held with the organising bodies, noting the efforts of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) and its keenness to support community sports activity and publicise the importance of practicing sports.