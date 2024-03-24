Embassy Celebrates Pakistan National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Pakistan National Day was celebrated in Qatar with national zeal and enthusiasm. A large number of members of the Pakistani community from all walks of life attended the flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Doha.

Pakistan Ambassador to Qatar, H E Muhemmed Aejaz hoisted the national flag. A smartly turned out military contingent from Pakistan gave salute to the national flag during the National Anthem.

National Day messages of H E President Asif Ali Zardari, H E Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and H E Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar were read out on the occasion.

Addressing the community on the occasion, Ambassador Aejaz recalled the great sacrifices rendered by forefathers in the struggle to achieve Pakistan. He paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders of the independence movement of Pakistan.

Pakistan and Qatar share a long history of close and friendly relations, based on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Ambassador highlighted that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar are based on historical bonds of a shared faith, heritage and culture. He also expressed the hope that bilateral relations would be further strengthened in the years ahead.

Ambassador thanked and appreciated the people and government of Qatar especially Amir of Qatar H H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani for his continued support and hospitality extended to Pakistani Community and to Pakistan, year after year. He also expressed pride in the contribution of the Pakistani community in the remarkable progress and prosperity of the State of Qatar.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for progress, prosperity and solidarity of Pakistan.