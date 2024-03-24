ECB chief expresses optimism about Eurozone economic outlook

(MENAFN) European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde delivered an optimistic message to European Union leaders gathered in Brussels on Friday, stating that the inflation rate in the eurozone is expected to continue its decline while economic growth is poised to improve throughout the current year. Lagarde emphasized the importance of enhancing economic flexibility within the eurozone, highlighting the need for increased productivity, which, in turn, necessitates higher levels of investment.



In early March, the ECB opted to maintain interest rates at their record high levels of 4 percent, aligning with market expectations. However, the Bank acknowledged that inflation was decelerating at a faster pace than previously anticipated. This acknowledgment has sparked speculation that the ECB may consider reducing interest rates later this year. Notably, this decision marked the fourth consecutive time that the ECB has kept interest rates unchanged, despite mounting anticipation among economists for a potential rate cut at the upcoming June meeting.



Lagarde's remarks underscore the ECB's commitment to closely monitoring economic developments within the eurozone and adjusting monetary policy as needed to support sustainable growth and price stability. As the region navigates through ongoing challenges, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical uncertainties, the ECB remains focused on fostering economic resilience and ensuring the eurozone's long-term prosperity.

