Maersk postpones Red Sea crossing despite EU safety measures efforts

(MENAFN) In response to continued concerns over heightened risks, Maersk Shipping Company has announced that it remains premature to resume crossings of the Red Sea, despite efforts by the European Union (EU) to bolster safety measures in the region. The decision comes as Maersk, one of the world's largest container shipping companies, maintains a cautious approach following the suspension of traffic in the Red Sea on January 5. In lieu of traversing the Red Sea, Maersk diverted its route to navigate via the Cape of Good Hope.



The European Union initiated a naval mission in the southern Red Sea in February, aiming to enhance security and safeguard the primary sea trade route against drone and missile attacks orchestrated by Yemen's Houthi group. Despite these efforts to bolster safety, Maersk remains steadfast in its stance, citing persistently high levels of risk in the region.



In a statement published on its website, Maersk acknowledged that some shipping companies have either continued to navigate the Red Sea or have announced intentions to resume operations in the area. However, the company reaffirmed its commitment to its own risk assessment, emphasizing that the prevailing circumstances do not warrant a similar decision at this time.



The announcement underscores Maersk's prioritization of safety and security considerations in its operational decision-making processes. As the company continues to monitor developments in the region, it remains vigilant in assessing risks and ensuring the safety of its crew, vessels, and cargo.

