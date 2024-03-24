US House of Representatives passes 2024 federal budget amid conservative opposition

(MENAFN) The US House of Representatives passed the federal state budget for the year 2024 on Friday, a move that has sparked discontent among conservatives. In response to the budget approval, conservatives have threatened to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, has gone as far as submitting a memorandum to dismiss Johnson, accusing him of "treason."



The approved budget, a crucial piece of legislation worth USD1.2 trillion, is intended to fund the US administration until the end of September. Both chambers of Congress must pass this legislation before midnight to avoid the risk of government paralysis, closure, and sudden funding shortages.



Despite the House's approval, uncertainty looms over the budget's passage in the Senate, fueling concerns of potential government paralysis or closure. The Senate's approval is essential to ensure continued government operations and funding. The tense political atmosphere underscores the challenges of reaching consensus on key fiscal matters in the US Congress.

