Robust economic sectors drive development in UAE in Ramadan

(MENAFN) During the initial third of the holy month of Ramadan, four key economic sectors have exhibited exceptional levels of momentum and activity, as reported by the Emirates News Agency. These sectors, namely retail, shopping, hotels and travel, and control and inspection, have contributed significantly to bolstering the national economy.



The hotel sector in the UAE has maintained a high level of activity since the beginning of Ramadan, driven by the extensive array of offers provided by hotels to stimulate occupancy rates. With a focus on attracting domestic tourism, hotels have rolled out various promotions on accommodation, room rates, and value-added packages for families and children. Competitive pricing strategies, coupled with offers on breakfast and suhoor meals, have further enhanced the sector's attractiveness to consumers.



Similarly, the retail sector in the Emirates has experienced robust activity during Ramadan, witnessing notable growth in sales rates and footfall. The surge in activity initially observed in the food and beverage segment has extended to other sectors such as gold, electronics, clothing, perfumes, and mobile phones. Consumer demand has been fueled by the desire to purchase gifts for Ramadan and Mother's Day, as well as preparations for Eid al-Fitr.



Furthermore, travel and aviation traffic in the UAE have demonstrated strong performance throughout the year, with continued momentum during Ramadan. Particularly noteworthy is the heightened activity observed on flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as travelers embark on journeys to perform Umrah rituals.



Overall, these thriving economic sectors underscore the resilience and vibrancy of the UAE's economy, with Ramadan serving as a catalyst for heightened consumer spending and economic activity across various industries.

MENAFN24032024000045015682ID1108014492