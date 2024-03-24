Oil prices reveals resilience despite uncertainty in international disputes

(MENAFN) Over the past week, oil prices demonstrated stability, notwithstanding a decline observed in the latter part of the trading sessions on Friday. The potential for a ceasefire in Gaza exerted pressure on crude indicators, yet this was counterbalanced by ongoing conflict in Europe and a reduction in the number of American drilling rigs, which served to mitigate the overall decline.



In terms of price movements, Brent crude futures for May delivery experienced a marginal increase of 0.11 percent, reaching USD85.43 per barrel. Similarly, US crude futures saw a slight rise of 0.06 percent over the week, reaching USD80.63 per barrel. However, both benchmarks witnessed a dip in prices during Friday's trading.



John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital, commented on the prevailing sentiment, noting, "Everyone is anticipating what the weekend will bring for Gaza." He emphasized the potential impact of successful peace talks on oil tanker movements through the Red Sea, particularly in relation to Houthi militants in Yemen.



Recent developments in diplomatic efforts have brought some hope for a ceasefire in Gaza. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed optimism on Thursday regarding the talks in Qatar, suggesting the possibility of reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas. Such developments carry implications for regional stability and, consequently, oil market dynamics.

