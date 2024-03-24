Central Bank of Tunisia preserves key interest rate amid slowing inflation

(MENAFN) The Central Bank of Tunisia has opted to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 8 percent, according to a statement released on Friday. The decision comes against the backdrop of a sustained deceleration in inflation rates within the country throughout the month of February. The Central Bank expressed optimism regarding the continuation of this trend, anticipating further declines in inflation in the forthcoming period.



However, despite the positive outlook on inflation, the Central Bank highlighted lingering uncertainties regarding future inflationary pressures. Factors such as the global uptick in prices, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, increasing water scarcity concerns, and mounting pressures on public finances, pose ongoing risks to the inflation trajectory in Tunisia.



February marked the sixth consecutive month of decelerating inflation in Tunisia, with data indicating a reduction to 7.5 percent from January's 7.8 percent. Building on this trend, the Central Bank forecasts a further moderation in the average inflation rate for the current year, projecting a decrease to approximately 7.3 percent from last year's 9.3 percent.



The Central Bank's decision to maintain the key interest rate underscores its cautious approach to monetary policy amid evolving economic dynamics and external uncertainties. By keeping rates steady, the Bank aims to support the ongoing efforts to stabilize inflation while navigating potential challenges posed by external economic factors.

