Biden inks USD1.2T spending bills to avoid administration closure

(MENAFN) On Saturday, President Joe Biden gave his approval to a comprehensive package of spending bills totaling USD1.2 trillion, marking the culmination of a long-awaited legislative effort after Congress successfully passed the crucial legislation. The move effectively put an end to the looming threat of a partial government shutdown.



The White House disclosed that President Biden signed the legislation into law from his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, where he is currently spending the weekend. This significant development comes after intense deliberations and negotiations within Congress, ultimately resulting in the passage of the crucial spending bills.



The legislation secured passage in the Senate with a vote count of 75 in favor and 24 against, marking a decisive moment as funding for critical government functions was set to expire at midnight. However, prior to the President's endorsement, the White House issued a memo indicating that the Office of Management and Budget had ceased preparations for a potential shutdown. This decision was based on a high level of confidence within the administration that Congress would successfully pass the legislation, paving the way for the President's ratification on Saturday.



The conclusion of this year's budgetary process, which spanned six weeks, signifies a significant achievement in ensuring continued government operations. However, the journey to reaching a consensus on government funding was not without its challenges, as conservative elements within Congress posed obstacles along the way. Nonetheless, with the President's signature, the nation's financial commitments are secured, providing stability and continuity in government operations moving forward.

