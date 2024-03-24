Two Militant Associates Arrested In J&K's Anantnag

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 24 (IANS) Security forces said on Sunday that they have arrested two militant associates along with arms and ammunition in J&K's Anantnag district.

The Army said that the security forces arrested the two militant associates during a night operation in the Lukhbhawan and Larkipora areas of the district.

The arms & ammunition seized included a pistol, hand grenade, IED and other warlike stores.

“Further investigation is going on,” the Army said.

The identity of the two arrested militant associates and the terror outfits for whom they were working have not been revealed yet.

More details were awaited.