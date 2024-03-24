Gulf Air Appoints Mohamed Khalil Alnazar As Qatar Country Manager

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the appointment of Mohamed Khalil Alnazar (pictured) as the new Country Manager in Qatar.
Alnazar will be taking on the responsibility of managing the airline's operations in Qatari capital Doha, amidst an accumulated experience in Gulf Air's Network Planning and Business Development Departments at the airline's Headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Gulf Air has been operating flights to Doha since 1950 as a key destination on its GCC region network, and currently flying 21 weekly scheduled flights from Bahrain to Doha.
