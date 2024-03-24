Mint Explainer: What Falling Total Fertility Rate Will Mean For India

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "India's total fertility rate is (TFR) projected to decline to 1.29 by 2050 and slip further to 1.04 by 2100, according to a study published in The Lancet, a weekly medical journal.

