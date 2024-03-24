The Princess Of Wales's Cancer Diagnosis Is A Very Public Ordeal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "CATHERINE, PRINCESS OF WALES, has announced that she is suffering from cancer. The princess, who had major abdominal surgery in January, said in a video statement released on March 22nd that her condition had initially been thought to be non-cancerous; but that later tests found cancer had been present. She is now in the early stages of a course of preventative chemotherapy. She described the diagnosis as“a huge shock”.
