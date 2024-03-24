US Consulate Condoles Death Of Indian-Origin Arshia Joshi In Pennsylvania Car Accident

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Indian consulate in New York on Sunday expressed its 'deepest condolences' to the family members of an Indian-origin 21-year-old woman, Arshia Joshi, who died in a car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21 consulate stated that it was in touch with the family of the deceased girl and the local community leaders while assuring all possible assistance to repatriate her mortal remains to India a post on X, the Indian Consulate in New York stated,“Our deepest condolences to the family of Ms Arshia Joshi, a young professional, who lost her life in a tragic car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”\"@IndiainNewYork is in touch with Ms Joshi's family and local community leaders. Extending all possible assistance to transport her mortal remains to India at the earliest,\" it added details are awaited.
MENAFN24032024007365015876ID1108014438
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.