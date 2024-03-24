Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: AAP's Protest Across Delhi CM Issues 1St Work Order From ED Custody Today

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case linked to excise policy, issued his first work order on Sunday. According to AAP senior leader Atishi, Kejriwal instructed her to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city, Kejriwal-led Aam AAdmi Party (AAP) workers and supporters have continued their protest across the national capital Delhi against the ED's arrest and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP alleges BJP is behind Kejriwal's arrest as they are threatened by his popularity ahead of the Lok Sabha poll. However, the BJP has maintained that Kejriwal is a 'corrupt' politician and anti-money laundering agency has proof against him.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by teh ED on 21 March. He is in remand until 28 March following the Rouse Avenue Court's Friday order out the latest updates on this big story at Mint's LIVE blog:
