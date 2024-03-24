Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 2: Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Film Mints ₹2.75 Crore In India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Madgaon Express box office collection day 2: Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express film has performed ably in theatres across India per Sacnilk, the film collected ₹2.75 crore at the domestic box office. Moreover, the movie had an overall 17.95% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday shared his experience of shooting the film in Goa. The actor-turned-director told ANI,“I love Goa, I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches and it kind of resonates. Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years.”Also Read: Hit the Theaters This Week To Watch Your Favourite Movies with PVR INOX PassportIn August 2022, Kunal announced his directorial debut via Instagram post ensemble cast of \"Madgaon Express\" includes Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam Kemmu, known for his roles in \"Kalyug\", the \"Golmaal\" franchise, \"Lootcase\", and the series \"Abhay\", revealed that the concept for \"Madgaon Express\" originated during his work on the zombie comedy film \"Go Goa Gone\" (2015).While acting remains his primary passion, Kemmu expressed his intention to continue writing and directing films in the future.(With inputs from agencies)

