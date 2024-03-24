Karnataka: Alleged Naxal Movement Near Kumara Parvatha Sparks Concerns Among Locals, ANF Alerted

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Residents near Kukke Subramanya in Karnataka are on edge following reports of a suspected Naxal visit to a village near the revered Kumara Parvata hills. The encounter, which occurred during a rainy evening, has sparked concerns among locals and authorities alike.

On a rainy Saturday evening, around 6 pm, a group of three individuals, suspected to be Naxals, reportedly paid a visit to the home of Ashok in Ainekidu village, located in the Kadaba taluk of DA district. According to eyewitnesses, the group engaged in conversation with the family members for over an hour before departing. Notably, during their visit, the suspects charged their mobile devices, adding to the intrigue of their presence.

The Naxal movement appears to be stirring in the vicinity of Kukke Subrahmanya, nestled near the foothills of the revered Kumara Parvata hills.

Adding to the unease, it's been disclosed that all three individuals were allegedly armed. This development follows another concerning incident where suspected Naxals were observed at an estate shop in Koojimale, situated on the border between Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu, just a week prior.

The area between Koojimale and Ainekidu spans approximately 25 kilometres, where the presence of Naxal Nigraha Dal has been noted. However, despite ongoing efforts by security forces, including the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) team, to monitor the region, their presence was not reported during this latest encounter.

The area of interest lies near the Pati Kumeri Datta forest, forming part of the Kumara Parvata range. Notably, this strategic location provides potential routes to neighbouring regions, including Somwarpet and Ghandipad, with the possibility of further connections to Kerala through the dense forest terrain of Sampaje.

As authorities remain vigilant, locals are urged to exercise caution and report any suspicious activities promptly. The resurgence of Naxal activity in the region underscores the need for enhanced security measures and community awareness to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.