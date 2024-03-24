Bengaluru Water Crisis: Residents Fined Rs 5000 For Wasting Cauvery Water In Car Wash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bengaluru Water Board (BWSSB) has imposed hefty fines of ₹5,000 on three individuals caught washing cars with precious Cauvery water. The accused, one of whom was a woman, were caught in various upscale neighbourhoods, including Sadashivnagar, Mahadevpur, and Dollars Colony.

Despite clear directives from the water board urging residents not to squander Cauvery water, these individuals flouted the rules, prompting swift action from water board officials. Each offender was handed an on-the-spot fine of ₹5,000, signalling the seriousness with which authorities are tackling water misuse.

The BWSSB has been proactive in spreading awareness about the conservation of Cauvery water, emphasizing its importance for essential needs rather than frivolous activities like car washing or watering flower gardens.



The fines serve as a stern reminder to all Bengaluru residents to use water judiciously, especially considering the city's perennial struggle with water scarcity. With summer approaching and water levels in reservoirs dwindling, every drop of Cauvery water counts.