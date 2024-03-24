'Scoop Your Dog's Poop': Bengaluru Implements Citywide Clean-Up Rules To Pet Owners

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To tackle the growing issue of dog waste littering footpaths and roads across Bengaluru, the Karnataka Department of Animal Husbandry has implemented new regulations placing the responsibility squarely on dog owners. Henceforth, if a dog poops while being walked, the owner must promptly clean up after their pet.

This initiative, which mirrors existing rules enforced in Cubbon Park, aims to address the persistent problem of dog waste accumulating in public spaces. Pedestrians, who often found themselves navigating around unsightly and unhygienic piles of dog faeces, have been vocal about the need for action.

The Department of Animal Husbandry has issued a notice highlighting the importance of dog owners taking accountability for their pets' waste. Dog owners are now required to carry cleaning bags whenever they take their furry companions for a walk. This simple measure is expected to significantly reduce the amount of dog waste left behind on footpaths and roads.

It's not just about aesthetics; it's about public health too. Dog waste can harbour harmful bacteria and parasites, posing a risk to both humans and other animals. By promptly disposing of dog waste, pet owners can help mitigate these health hazards and contribute to a safer community.

The decision to enforce stricter regulations comes as a response to the increasing complaints from residents about the lack of cleanliness in public areas. By making dog owners responsible for cleaning up after their pets, authorities hope to promote a cleaner and more hygienic environment for everyone in Bengaluru.