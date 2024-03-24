Delhi Man Stabs Woman In Mukherjee Nagar For 'Making Fun Of Him'; Video Viral On Social Media (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking incident, a man viciously stabbed a woman multiple times in the streets of Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, sending ripples of fear and concern through the community. The Delhi police swiftly arrested the man and the incident was captured by a CCTV and is widely circulated on social media.

The man is identified as Aman, a local resident employed as a cook in a nearby paying guest accommodation. The accused unleashed the attack on the woman, fueled by what he described as persistent mockery and taunting from the neighborhood students, branding him as 'crazy'.

It is reportedly said that the woman also became a target of his pent-up frustration, provoking him to grab a knife from a nearby vendor and unleash his fury upon her. Fortunately, the swift intervention of a passerby prevented the assault from escalating into a tragic outcome, ensuring that the woman escaped with non-life-threatening injuries and is now said to be out of danger.

In the harrowing footage captured by the CCTV camera, the man can be seen charging towards the unsuspecting victim, forcefully pushing her to the ground before relentlessly stabbing her. Despite the efforts of a passerby on a two-wheeler to stop the attacker, the assailant managed to evade capture momentarily, only to be halted by another individual.

