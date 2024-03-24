Brave Teen Named 'Islam' Saved Over 100 Lives During Moscow Terror Attack; Lauded As 'Hero' (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the recent attack at the Crocus concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow, Russia, a 15-year-old boy, employed part-time, demonstrated remarkable composure. Instead of succumbing to panic, he swiftly applied the instructions he had received earlier, potentially saving the lives of over a hundred people.

As reported by Sputnik, the teenager, named "Islam," who worked in the hall's dressing room, revealed that he had undergone prior training during a briefing on emergency procedures.

Also read:

'Recruited via Telegram for money': Moscow terror attack suspect in chilling interrogation video (WATCH)

Amidst the chaos of shooting and fire, "Islam" bravely guided the terrified crowd through a narrow passage to safety outside the hall, ultimately saving the lives of more than a hundred people.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, a video recorded by the gunmen responsible for the deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall has surfaced on social media accounts affiliated with the jihadist group Islamic State (IS).

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack on Friday, which resulted in the death of 150 people.

Alexander Bortnikov, the director of the Russian Federal Security Service, has announced the arrest of 11 suspects in connection with the incident, with four directly implicated in the attack. These individuals were apprehended in the "Briansk" region, which shares a border with Ukraine.

The video, lasting about a minute and a half, has been viewed by major news agencies. It depicts several individuals with obscured faces and distorted voices, armed with assault rifles and knives. The setting appears to be the lobby of the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, located northwest of the Russian capital.

In the video, the attackers unleash several bursts of gunfire, leaving numerous lifeless bodies scattered around, while a fire ignites in the background. This footage surfaced on a Telegram account believed, as per the SITE monitoring group, to be affiliated with Amaq, the media outlet of IS (Islamic State). Prior to this, Islamic State had circulated a photo purportedly depicting the four individuals responsible for the shooting spree on Friday.

“The attack comes within the context of a raging war between the Islamic State and countries fighting Islam,” Amaq added in a statement citing security sources.

Detailed accounts of the shooting have emerged, characterized by President Vladimir Putin as "a bloody, barbaric terrorist act." According to reports from the Baza telegram channel, 28 bodies were discovered in a single toilet where individuals had sought refuge from the gunfire. Additionally, as many as 14 bodies were found in an emergency stairwell.

Also read:

Putin calls Moscow attack as 'barbaric terrorist act'; announces day of mourning on March 24 (WATCH)

The attack occurred just two weeks after the US Embassy in Moscow issued a warning advising Americans to steer clear of crowded areas due to "imminent" plans by extremists to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts. Several other Western embassies echoed this caution. On Saturday, Russian authorities apprehended the four suspects attempting to flee to Ukraine through a "window" reportedly prepared for them on the Ukrainian side of the border. Investigators sifted through the charred remains of the hall in search of additional victims, while in Moscow, hundreds of people queued up to donate blood and plasma in response to the tragedy.

According to Russian news reports, authorities and eyewitnesses revealed that the attackers hurled explosive devices, triggering the fire that engulfed the building and led to its roof collapsing. Video footage aired by Russian media depicted the detention and interrogation of the suspects, with one individual confessing on camera that he was recruited via a messaging app by an unidentified assistant to an Islamic preacher and paid to participate in the raid.