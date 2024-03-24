Tumakuru Shocker: Three Bodies Found Burnt Inside Car Near Kuchangi Lake; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Recently, a disturbing scene unfolded at Kuchchangi Lake in Tumkur - three bodies were discovered inside a burnt car. As investigations progress, a troubling story emerges, revealing a quest for gold that took a disastrous turn, leaving behind a trail of lies, and violence.

The victims, identified as Isak (56), Sahul (45), and Immiyaz (34), came from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada to Tumkur in search of gold. Their journey was sparked by a tempting offer from a local Swami promising riches beyond their wildest dreams.

Unaware of the dangers ahead, the trio found themselves entangled in a web of deceit and greed. It's believed they stumbled upon a gold bullion while working their fields, setting the stage for tragedy. Isak, a seasoned real estate player, invited his friends Sahul Ameed and Immiyaz Siddil to join him, all lured by the promise of wealth. With optimism driving them, they set off from Belthangady to Tumkur, hoping to strike gold at a bargain.

However, their hopes were dashed when they fell victim to a cruel scheme orchestrated by malicious individuals. Blinded by the allure of wealth, they were ensnared in a plot that would ultimately lead to their demise. Two of the victims were found in the car's middle seat, consumed by flames in an attempt to erase their identities.

Law enforcement swiftly apprehended six suspects, including a Swami connected to the ill-fated deal. These arrests mark a crucial step towards uncovering the truth behind this heinous crime.