Lok Sabha Elections 2024: JDU Releases List Of 16 Candidates; Check Full List

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With the countdown to the Lok Sabha elections 2024 ticking away and the first phase drawing closer, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Sunday (March 24) announced its candidate list for Bihar, adhering to the seat-sharing agreement within the alliance.

The NDA, prepping for the high-stakes electoral battle, had previously laid out its seat-sharing strategy for Bihar. According to BJP leader Vinod Tawde, the BJP will field candidates in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the JD(U) will contest in 16 seats, and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (led by Chirag Paswan) will contest in five.

Here's list of 16 candidates:

1. Shivhar - Lovely Anand

2. Sitamarhi - Devesh Chandra Thakur

3. Valmikinagar - Sunil Mahato

4. Supaul - Dileshwar Kamat

5. Madhepura - Dinesh Chandra Yadav

6. Jehanabad - Chandeshwar Prasad

7. Siwan - Vijayalakshmi Devi

8. Gopalganj - Alok Suman

9. Purnia - Santosh Kushwaha

10. Kishanganj - Master Mujahid Alam

11. Katihar - Dulalchand Goswami

12. Munger - Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh

13. Banka - Girdhari Yadav

14. Bhagalpur - Ajay Mandal

15. Nalanda - Kaushalendra Kumar

16. Jhanjharpur - Rampreet Mandal

Additionally, two other parties will vie for one seat each, with Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) each eyeing a constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strategically chosen its battlegrounds, with notable constituencies including Paschim Champaran, Madhubani, Patna Sahib, and Arrah, among others. The BJP's decision to field the Sheohar seat to the JD(U) and part with Nawada for the LJP highlights the intricacies of the alliance dynamics.

Meanwhile, the JD(U) has its sights set on 16 seats, encompassing areas like Valmiki Nagar, Purnia, and Nalanda, among others.

Heading into the electoral fray, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has earmarked five crucial seats in Bihar, including Vaishali and Jamui. On the other hand, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), led by Jitan Ram Manjhi, will solely contest the Gaya seat, while Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will stake its claim in Karakat.

Bihar will witness voting across all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Constituencies across the state have been divided into phases, ensuring a systematic and staggered electoral process.

Phase 1: Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui.

Phase 2: Kishanganj, Banka, Bhagalpur, Purnia and Katihar

Phase 3: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria

Phase 4: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger

Phase 5: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur

Phase 6: Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj

Phase 7: Nalanda, Patana Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad