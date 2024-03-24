BSP Releases First List Of 16 Candidates, Relies On First-Time Candidates

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 24 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Sunday.

In the first list, the party has announced candidates from mainly the western part of Uttar Pradesh. Most of the candidates are first-time contestants.

The BSP has fielded Zeeshan Khan from Rampur, Shaulat Ali from Sambhal, Mujahid Hussain from Amroha, and Devvrat Tyagi from Meerut.

Majid Ali has been given a party ticket from Saharanpur, Shripal Singh from Kairana, and Dara Singh Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar.

Vijendra Singh has been fielded from Bijnor, Surendra Pal Singh from Nagina (SC), and Mohammad Irfan Saifi from Moradabad.

The party has nominated Praveen Bansal to contest from Baghpat, Rajendra Singh Solanki from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Girish Chandra Jatav from Bulandshahr (SC), Abid Ali from Aonla, Anis Ahmad Khan from Pilibhit, and Dodaram Verma from Shahjahanpur (SC).