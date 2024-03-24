US Lawmakers To Visit South Korea Next Week

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, March 24 (IANS) A bipartisan US congressional delegation will visit Seoul next week for talks with South Korean officials, multiple sources said.

The delegation includes Korean American Rep. Young Kim (R-CA), chair of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific, and Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA), Yonhap news agency reported.

They are expected to pay a courtesy call on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and discuss the strengthening of their alliance in light of North Korean provocations.

The group of US representatives will also meet with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho during their stay.

However, the US lawmakers have not scheduled any talks with South Korean politicians or a visit to the National Assembly, given that the parliamentary elections are only weeks away.

Details are awaited.