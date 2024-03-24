Action Against Punjab SDM For Dereliction Of Poll Duty

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 24 (IANS) The Election Commission has issued directions to take disciplinary action against the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Amloh in Fatehgarh Sahib district for dereliction of duty, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C. said on Sunday.

The directions have been issued for taking disciplinary action against Amardeep Singh Thind, the Assistant Returning Officer and SDM, for his absence from duty.

The officer said that the Election Commission has replaced Thind with Karandeep Singh as Assistant Returning Officer and SDM to ensure smooth conduct of the poll process.

The Election Commission has also asked for a report on the disciplinary action against Thind.