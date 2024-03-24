Regulatory Fears Drive $720M Ethereum Influx

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Due to the growing concerns and uncertainties surrounding Ethereum (ETH), investors act panicked, which causes a flood of funds into controlled exchanges (CEXes).

The new statistics released show notable funds of $720 million coming into CEXes. This is the most significant weekly net entry since September 2022. The wave of fear in the Ethereum community comes from ongoing concerns about the platform's security and close attention from regulators.

Ethereum's Market Dynamics Amidst Regulatory Fears

According to insights from leading blockchain data tracker IntoTheBlock, the Ethereum network has witnessed a flurry of activity, albeit in contrasting directions. Amidst the waning fervor surrounding meme coins, aggregated Ethereum fees have plummeted by 41%, signaling a shift in market dynamics. However, this decline has been overshadowed by a dramatic surge in funds flowing into exchanges, reflecting heightened anxiety among investors.

According to the latest On-Chain Insights email, Ethereum has been underperforming recently. Concerns about the platform's safety and rumors of an investigation into the Ethereum Foundation have sent shockwaves through the market. It's possible that Ethereum could be considered a security in the U.S., which makes it less likely that regulators will approve Ethereum ETFs.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulatory bodies have been criticized for not protecting Ethereum from the regulatory crackdown. Some U.S. congressmen and business leaders, like the Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase, have criticized how the SEC handles the issue. Ethereum is behind Bitcoin (BTC) and standard market benchmarks like the S&P 500, even though Bitcoin has had a significant rally.

The Ethereum to Bitcoin ratio has dropped to values not seen since June 2022. This shows how hard it is for Ethereum to keep up with its competitors. Bitcoin has risen above its all-time highs set in 2021, but Ethereum has slowed down and is now 32% below its all-time high. Many people are not optimistic about the future of Ethereum, but long-term holders are still holding on to the quantity of Ether held in wallets for over a year, reaching new highs.

The development follows an analyst recently suggesting that Ethereum may be headed towards a surge that will take its price all the way up to $10,000.