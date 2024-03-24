               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Forces Engage Six Houthi Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Over Southern Red Sea


3/24/2024 3:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US forces engaged six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the southern Red Sea after the group launched four anti-ship ballistic missiles toward a Chinese-owned oil tanker, the US Central Command said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing a foreign media outlet .

Iranian-backed Houthis launched the missiles in the vicinity of M/V Huang Pu, a Chinese-owned oil tanker, the Central Command said in a post on X.

US downs three Houthi drones, strikes anti-ship missiles

A fifth missile was fired toward the oil tanker, which issued a distress call, the Central Command said, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident and a fire on board was extinguished.

US forces then engaged six UAVs, five of which crashed into the Red Sea, and one flew inland into Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the Central Command said.

