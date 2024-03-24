US Forces Engage Six Houthi Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Over Southern Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US forces engaged six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over
the southern Red Sea after the group launched four anti-ship
ballistic missiles toward a Chinese-owned oil tanker, the US
Central Command said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing a
foreign media
outlet .
Iranian-backed Houthis launched the missiles in the vicinity of
M/V Huang Pu, a Chinese-owned oil tanker, the Central Command said
in a post on X.
US downs three Houthi drones, strikes anti-ship missiles
A fifth missile was fired toward the oil tanker, which issued a
distress call, the Central Command said, adding that no casualties
were reported in the incident and a fire on board was
extinguished.
US forces then engaged six UAVs, five of which crashed into the
Red Sea, and one flew inland into Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen,
the Central Command said.
