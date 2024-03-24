Number Of People Injured As A Result Of The Terrorist Attack In Moscow Reached 152

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As a result of the terrorist act committed in "Crocus City
Hall", the number of injured has reached 152.
According to Azernews, this was stated in the updated
information of the headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency
Situations of Russia in the Moscow Region.
Further to new information, 133 people died as a result of the
terrorist attack. 3 of the dead are children. 114 people, including
4 children, are being treated in medical institutions.
MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108014359
