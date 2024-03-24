MIA: 23 People Suspected Of Committing Crimes Detained In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On March 23, 19 crimes registered on the territory of the
country and 6 crimes that remained closed from previous periods
were solved by police officers, Azernews reports, citing the
Ministry of Internal Affairs.
It was reported that a total of 20 people, including 4 people
who were wanted as debtors, were detained and handed over due to
being wanted.
4 facts related to drugs and 8 facts related to the seizure and
detection of illegally stored weapons were determined.
Overall, 23 people suspected of committing a crime were
detained.
