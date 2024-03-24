               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MIA: 23 People Suspected Of Committing Crimes Detained In Azerbaijan


3/24/2024 3:08:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fatime Letifova Read more

On March 23, 19 crimes registered on the territory of the country and 6 crimes that remained closed from previous periods were solved by police officers, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It was reported that a total of 20 people, including 4 people who were wanted as debtors, were detained and handed over due to being wanted.

4 facts related to drugs and 8 facts related to the seizure and detection of illegally stored weapons were determined.

Overall, 23 people suspected of committing a crime were detained.

MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108014358

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search