Today In Kuwait History

1963 -- The Kuwaiti Bar Association is proclaimed.

1991 -- Kuwaiti banks resume regular work after the liberation from the Iraqi occupation.

1991 -- The first Kuwaiti banknote is issued after the liberation.

1995 -- Kuwait and China sign a military cooperation agreement.

2016 -- Kuwait Oil Company declares discovery of a new oil field in Al-Jathatheel in western Kuwait.

2020 -- The National Assembly approves a bill for amendning the decree-into-law of commercial and civil legal cases.

2020 -- The National Assembly approves a bill for modifying the law regarding communicable diseases.

2020 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development allocates KD 30 million (USD 95 million) for backing the government efforts against the coronavirus.

2022 -- KFAED inks a treaty to allocate a loan worth KD 35 million (USD 115 million) as a contribution to the GCC power grid venture.