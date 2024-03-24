Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 24 (KUNA)
1963 -- The Kuwaiti Bar Association is proclaimed.
1991 -- Kuwaiti banks resume regular work after the liberation from the Iraqi occupation.
1991 -- The first Kuwaiti banknote is issued after the liberation.
1995 -- Kuwait and China sign a military cooperation agreement.
2016 -- Kuwait Oil Company declares discovery of a new oil field in Al-Jathatheel in western Kuwait.
2020 -- The National Assembly approves a bill for amendning the decree-into-law of commercial and civil legal cases.
2020 -- The National Assembly approves a bill for modifying the law regarding communicable diseases.
2020 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development allocates KD 30 million (USD 95 million) for backing the government efforts against the coronavirus.
2022 -- KFAED inks a treaty to allocate a loan worth KD 35 million (USD 115 million) as a contribution to the GCC power grid venture. (end) rk
