Haidan Clinches Medium Tour Win As Al Mansouri Excels In Amateur 100Cm Class

Doha, Qatar: Hussain Saeed Haidan won the Medium Tour class during the 10th round of the Qatar Equestrian Tour – Hathab on Friday night. Saeed Hamad Jumaa and Faleh Suwaid Al Ajmi finished second and third respectively at the outdoor arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF). The Medium Tour team event was bagged by ExxonMobil, ahead of Alfardan and NK Cafe. Omar Al Buainain, Director of the Support Services Sector at QEF, presented the trophies to winners. Earlier, the Amateur 100cm class was clinched by Amer Hamad Al Mansouri. Suhaim Hamad Al Yafei followed in second place, while Hadi Nasser Al Shahwani came third. Nouf Al Mansour, Chairman of the Supreme Sports Committee for the championship, honoured the winners of the round.