Al Arabi Crowned Qatar Volleyball League Champions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Arabi defeated Al Rayyan in a riveting final round match of the Qatar Volleyball League to emerge as the champions, securing their 26th title in the history of the League.

Despite a 3-2 match loss to Al Rayyan Sports Club, Al Arabi needed to win just two sets to clinch the title. Al Rayyan SC, after a hard-fought match, had to settle for second place, while Qatar SC claimed the third spot on the podium.

Oliver Venno of Al Rayyan emerged as the top scorer with 23 points, but it was Cândido and Gutiérrez who led Al Arabi to victory with 19 and 17 points respectively. The match ended with sets scoring (25-12, 23-25, 25-22, 18-25, 12-15) in favour of Al Rayyan, but Al Arabi's early set victories ensured their championship win.

After a somewhat disappointing third place in the West Asian Club Championship, Al Arabi's league victory marks a significant turnaround, showcasing their resilience and strategic mastery on the court. This championship title further extends their record to 26, leaving Al Rayyan SC with 11 titles and marking their 14th runner-up position.