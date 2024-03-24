Jaipur Factory Fire: Relatives Refuse To Take Bodies Home, Seek Jobs & Compensation

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) A day after six people were killed in a chemical factory fire in Jaipur, anguished relatives on Sunday protested here demanding government jobs for the family members of each victim, compensation of Rs 50 lakh and action against the factory owner.

The families have kept the bodies on the Bainada Shreeji road road near the accident spot and refused to take them back.

Six people died in a fire at Shalimar Chemical Factory in Bassi near Jaipur on Saturday. While two injured were referred to the SMS Hospital, a person admitted to the SMS Hospital died at 9:30 p.m. during treatment.

Angry villagers protested in the night also following which a police force was deployed on the spot for security.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) East Kavendra Singh Sagar said that five people had died on the spot due to the fire in the chemical factory. Those who lost their lives include Hiralal Gurjar, Gokul Harijan, Krishna Gurjar, Manohar Gurjar and they are residents of Bainada village, while Babulal Meena used to work as a supervisor here. Another deceased could not be identified. He is said to be a resident of Mathura (Uttar Pradesh).

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has condoled the deaths and directed officials to provide all assistance to those affected.