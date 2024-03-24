Gold prices rise amid Federal Reserve prospects of interest rate reductions

(MENAFN) Gold prices experienced a notable weekly increase following announcements from the Federal Reserve signaling potential interest rate cuts throughout the year. Despite reaching unprecedented levels mid-week, gold prices witnessed a slight decline during the final trading sessions, primarily influenced by fluctuations in the value of the US dollar.



In spot transactions, gold prices surged by 0.44 percent over the past week, reaching a peak of USD2,165.44 per ounce. However, the strengthening of the US dollar, which reached its highest level in over a month, posed a challenge for gold investors as it rendered the precious metal more expensive for holders of other currencies.



Peter Vertich, an analyst at Quantitative Commodity Research, emphasized that while the appreciation of the US dollar presents a hurdle for gold and other precious metals, the overarching driver remains the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rate cuts in the medium term. Vertich noted that expectations of rate cuts imply a reduced cost of holding gold, presenting an attractive investment opportunity in the eyes of many investors.



Traditionally, gold prices tend to rise in environments characterized by declining interest rates, as the precious metal, which does not generate returns, becomes comparatively more appealing. The sentiment was further buoyed by Thursday's announcement from US Federal Reserve policymakers, who reiterated their intention to slash interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024, despite recent spikes in inflation readings.



This reassurance from the Federal Reserve bolstered investor confidence and contributed to the surge in gold prices, marking the fifth instance of reaching a new peak within the month. The dynamics between interest rate policy, inflationary pressures, and global economic uncertainties continue to shape the trajectory of gold prices, with investors closely monitoring central bank decisions and market developments for cues on future trends.

MENAFN24032024000045015682ID1108014331