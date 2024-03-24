Top US lawmakers condemn IEA's shift towards green transition at expense of energy security

(MENAFN) Senior US lawmakers have voiced concerns over what they perceive as a departure from the core mission of the International Energy Agency (IEA), accusing the organization of prioritizing advocacy for the green transition over its mandate of safeguarding energy security. In a letter penned by Republican Senator John Barrasso, ranking member of the US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Chair of the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce, the IEA was criticized for deviating from its traditional role as a protector of energy stability.



The letter, dated March 20, 2024, expressed apprehension that the IEA's recent forecasts and policy recommendations have undermined energy security by discouraging adequate investment in traditional energy sources such as oil, natural gas, and coal. The lawmakers emphasized the significant influence wielded by the IEA's projections in shaping global perceptions of future energy trends, asserting the imperative for the agency to uphold its energy security mission impartially.



Addressing IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, the letter underscored the lawmakers' belief that the agency had fallen short in fulfilling its responsibilities. Specifically, they accused the IEA of allowing biased interpretations of its forecasts to support policies detrimental to energy security. The lawmakers cautioned against the exploitation of the IEA's projections to advance agendas that prioritize environmental goals over the stability of energy supplies.



According to reports cited by CNBC, the International Energy Agency has assumed a prominent role in advocating for the reduction of carbon emissions on a global scale. This shift towards promoting sustainability initiatives has drawn criticism from lawmakers who contend that it comes at the expense of prioritizing energy security, particularly in relation to traditional energy sources. The letter reflects broader concerns within the US political sphere regarding the perceived ideological tilt of international organizations like the IEA and underscores the ongoing debate surrounding the balance between environmental objectives and energy stability.

