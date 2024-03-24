Joe Biden, Donald Trump Secure Win In Louisiana Democratic And Republican Primaries

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, March 23 (IANS) US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured victory in the Louisiana Democratic and Republican primaries, local media said.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump had secured enough delegates to become their respective party's 2024 presidential nominee earlier this month, Xinhua news agency reported.

Missouri also held Democratic primary on Saturday, but the results will be released next week.

On March 19, Biden and Trump each won their respective party's primaries in the states of Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, and Arizona.

Following weeks of campaign advertisements, political addresses and voting in more than two dozen primary contests, Americans are confronting a reality that numerous people have sought to avoid -- the first presidential rematch since 1956. Dissatisfaction with constrained political alternatives and desire for a broader selection are frequently heard.

In a January poll conducted by Ipsos, a global leader in market research, two thirds of respondents indicated they were "tired of seeing the same candidates in presidential elections and want someone new." The survey also revealed that only a quarter of Americans are "satisfied" with the two-party system.