EU expects decline in energy imports, showing lower prices, energy conservation efforts

(MENAFN) During the final quarter of 2023, the European Union experienced a notable decrease in its imports of energy products, as reported by the European Statistics Office, Eurostat. Import figures reveal a decline both in terms of value and net mass, with energy products totaling 111.3 billion euros (USD120.9 billion) and 187.9 million tons, respectively. This represents a substantial reduction of 34.2 percent in value and 11.7 percent in net mass compared to previous quarters.



Eurostat's data further illustrates a broader trend observed throughout the entirety of 2023, wherein the value of energy product imports witnessed a significant decline of 35 percent compared to the preceding year. Similarly, the volume of imports experienced a notable downturn, contracting by 9.4 percent over the same period. This overall reduction in energy imports is attributed primarily to a substantial drop in prices across various energy commodities.



Specifically, the decline in the value and volume of imported natural gas during 2023 stands out, registering a sharp decrease of 52.2 percent and 16.1 percent, respectively, compared to figures from 2022. This decline in natural gas imports reflects both market dynamics and concerted efforts by the European Union to address energy consumption and dependency.



Eurostat highlights the impact of the reduction plan adopted by EU member states, which commits to lowering gas consumption by at least 15 percent. This concerted effort underscores the Union's commitment to mitigating energy vulnerabilities and advancing sustainability goals. Consequently, the decline in energy imports not only reflects market forces but also signals a proactive approach toward energy conservation and resilience within the European Union.

