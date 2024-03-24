Fitch raises Britain's financial expectations, citing policy stability, debt management

(MENAFN) In a significant development for Britain's economic landscape, Fitch Ratings Agency announced a revision of its outlook from "negative" to "stable" on Friday, while affirming the country's credit rating at (AA-). This shift in outlook signals a reduction in economic policy risks, marking a departure from the concerns highlighted in Fitch's previous assessment in October 2022.



According to Fitch, the reassessment reflects a decline in economic policy risks within Britain since the issuance of its earlier negative forecasts. The agency's statement underscores an expectation of stability in the ratio of general government debt to GDP until the conclusion of 2025, indicating a degree of confidence in the country's fiscal management strategies.



Furthermore, Fitch anticipates a gradual improvement in Britain's fiscal deficit, projecting a decrease from 5.8 percent of GDP in the preceding year to 3.7 percent by 2025. This projection aligns with efforts to navigate economic challenges and bolster fiscal resilience in the face of evolving global dynamics.



Highlighting recent economic indicators, Fitch emphasizes the positive trajectory of consumer inflation in the United Kingdom. Notably, annual consumer inflation has witnessed a notable decline, plummeting from a peak of 11.2 percent in October 2022 to 3.4 percent as of February this year. This decline is viewed as a favorable development, indicative of a potential easing of inflationary pressures and contributing to overall economic stability.



In summary, Fitch's upgraded outlook reflects a growing confidence in Britain's economic trajectory, underpinned by favorable trends in policy stability, debt management, and inflation dynamics. This reassessment signals a positive outlook for the country's economic resilience and underscores ongoing efforts to navigate challenges and foster sustainable growth.

