Karan Wahi Recalls Hardcore 'Dilliwali' Holi, Says 'Now It's A Cozy Get-Together'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Taking a stroll down the memory lane, actor Karan Wahi shared how he used to play hardcore 'Dilliwali' Holi at his home in Delhi, saying now the festival is a cozy get-together for him with good food, music, colours, and wholesome conversations.

Karan is currently seen as a determined lawyer -- Virat Choudhary in the legal drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'.

Reflecting on his views about the festival, Karan fondly recalled his cherished Holi memories from childhood.

Despite living away from family, Holi remains an intimate affair for him, celebrating with his closest friends.

Taking us closer to his childhood Holi memories, Karan said:“Back home in Delhi, I would play some hardcore Dilliwali Holi and go all out in my celebrations. In the initial years of shifting to Mumbai, I did continue celebrating like this, but eventually, I wanted to celebrate with the people who mattered to me. So now, Holi is a cozy get-together with good food, music, a little colour, and lots of wholesome conversations.”

“Back in the day, my entire family would gather at my place to celebrate Holi. My cousins and I had the best times of our lives devouring all our favourite foods, including samosas, kachoris, jalebis, and mithai. I made sure I looked the messiest after playing because the more colourful you look, the more it proves you had the most fun,” he shared.

Regarding his plans for Holi this year, Karan said:“It will be a simple and quiet celebration for me with a few of my friends coming over. We usually celebrate Holi with a tikka, a little colour, and some games. Of course, we relish a homely lunch and then relax.”

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

The show stars Jennifer Winget, Reem Shailk, Sanjay Nath, Joy Sengupta, and Eklavya Sood.

It airs on Sony LIV.