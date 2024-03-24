Shareholders endorse merger proposal for Trump social media platform amidst legal battles

(MENAFN) In a pivotal move aimed at providing financial stability amidst legal challenges, shareholders have given the green light to a merger plan involving Donald Trump's social media platform. This decision, ratified after numerous delays, sees the fusion of Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media and Technology Group, the latter being the owner of the Truth Social platform. The announcement came during an online broadcast of the voting session, indicating a significant step forward for Trump's media endeavors.



This merger promises to inject approximately USD3 billion into Trump's endeavors, providing a much-needed financial cushion amid mounting legal pressures. Notably, Trump is currently embroiled in a high-profile fraud case in New York State, where he faces a substantial fine of USD454 million. However, accessing these funds may still be subject to procedural delays, potentially stretching over several months.



The genesis of Truth Social stems from Trump's expulsion from major social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, under the banner of preempting potential incitement to violence. These bans were enacted following the Capitol Hill insurrection, which saw Trump's supporters storm the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. While Trump was eventually reinstated on some platforms, the inception of Truth Social underscores his ongoing efforts to carve out a digital space for his political messaging amidst contentious legal battles.

MENAFN24032024000045015682ID1108014313