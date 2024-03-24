Official Affirms Qatar's Commitment To Implementing Disaster Risk Reduction Policies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Director of Public Security, the Vice-Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Civil Defence H E Maj. Gen. Abdullah Mohammed Al Suwaidi affirmed Qatar's commitment to implementing disaster risk reduction policies and its endeavour to enhance international cooperation in this field.

He also stressed the State's keenness to continue working to achieve the goals and objectives of the Sendai Framework and the Arab Strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction 2030, and to continue promoting and developing Arab policies in this context. He made these remarks on the occasion of the Arab Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, which falls on March 21 of each year, and which is celebrated this year under the theme 'Resilient Arab Infrastructure Resistant to Disasters'. Qatar pays special attention to developing societies capable of resilience and flexibility and reducing disaster risks, he said noting the consistency of the Qatar National Vision 2030 with its leading role in implementing its commitments in the 2030 Sustainable Development Plan and implementing disaster risk reduction policies, which resulted in significant progress in implementing sustainable development work.

He added that Qatar has worked to modernise its organisational structures to manage national risks, and has taken a number of measures, including the establishment of the Supreme Council for Civil Defense, which works to build a culture of preparedness and investment in the areas of disaster risk reduction, increase the states ability to manage disaster recovery, and provide greater flexibility and resilience to face disasters. He said the State has established a general framework for disaster management, conducted a comprehensive assessment of national risks, prepared a register for vital infrastructure, and strengthened national action and joint efforts among all concerned parties in the state to implement work strategies to reduce disaster risks. He stressed Qatar's keen attention to building capacities in the field of disaster management under the supervision of the Supreme Council for Civil Defense.