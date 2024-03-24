Qatar Marks Earth Hour To Raise Awareness

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar yesterday joined the global environment and energy conservation movement - Earth Hour 2024 - by switching off the lights of several buildings for an hour to show support for the planet and to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting it.

The 60th Earth Hour has been celebrated worldwide under the theme 'Unite for our Planet'. To mark the event, ministries, government and private organisations switched off the lights of their headquarters from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) on its X platform urged people to join the suitability drive by doing healthy practice.

The Ministry of Municipality celebrated the Earth Hour by switching off the lights of its headquarters from 8:30pm to 9:30pm yesterday.

The Ministry in a statement said that its participation in this global event comes within the framework of interaction with community initiatives and in support of efforts to reduce carbon emissions to ensure environmental safety and combat the phenomenon of climate change to achieve the goals of the third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 within the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) urged people to do an activity that leaves a positive impact, even if it is small, such as sitting with the family or exercising in nature to mark the global event.

Earth Hour serves as a reminder that small individual actions, when taken collectively, can have a significant impact on the environment.

It is a way for people to show their commitment to creating a more sustainable future for our planet, and to encourage governments and businesses to act on climate change. The celebration aims to encourage individuals and institutions to rationalise electricity consumption, preserve the environment, and spread awareness of the importance of protecting the earth.

The Earth Hour educates people to shoulder their responsibilities and role in preserving the environment and contributing to the replacement of energy sources that are harmful to the environment with other renewable and environmentally friendly sources.

It also encourages the local community to use a sustainable life to reduce the use of energy sources that negatively affect the environment and reduce carbon emissions.