Weather Instability, Scattered Rain Showers Expected Across Jordan On Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- A gradual onset of atmospheric instability is forecast across Jordan on Sunday, with varying altitudes witnessing an increase in cloud cover. The Kingdom anticipates scattered rain showers in different regions, with the potential for heavy downpours, particularly in the eastern areas. These showers may be accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, raising concerns of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.As the night progresses, the impact of atmospheric instability and rainfall is expected to diminish. Winds will moderate in speed, shifting direction from northeast to northwest intermittently, potentially causing dust storms, particularly in desert regions, leading to reduced horizontal visibility.The Jordan Meteorological Department has issued warnings regarding the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying regions, especially in the east, as well as the possibility of slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to dust, particularly in desert and desert road areas.On Monday, temperatures are expected to remain cold in most areas, with mild conditions forecast for the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-level clouds are expected, with scattered rain showers in the morning across northern Jordan and parts of the central regions. Westerly winds will prevail, ranging from moderate to active speeds.Tuesday is expected to see a rise in temperatures, with pleasant spring weather prevailing across most regions. Warm conditions are forecast for the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with active westerly winds potentially causing dust storms, especially in desert areas.In terms of temperatures for today, East Amman is expected to see maximum and minimum temperatures ranging between 14 - 7 degrees Celsius today, while West Amman will experience temperatures of 12 - 5 degrees Celsius. The northern highlands will range between 11 - 4 degrees Celsius, the Sharah Mountains between 13 - 3 degrees Celsius, and the Gulf of Aqaba between 25 - 12 degrees Celsius.