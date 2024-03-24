Air Defenses Shoot Down About Ten Missiles Fired At Kyiv Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian air defense forces shot down about ten enemy missiles over Kyiv and on the approaches to the capital in the early hours of Sunday.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The third massive missile attack on Ukraine in the past four days. And the second one on Kyiv. The enemy once again used Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers. The launches took place from the Engels area of the Saratov region. The air raid alert in the capital lasted for more than two hours. The missiles were approaching Kyiv in groups, from the north," the statement said.

According to Serhiy Popko, Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed about 10 enemy missiles over Kyiv and on the approaches to the capital. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage in the capital.

Missile debris fell in the forest area of the Desnianskyi district. Emergency services are working at the scene.

The exact number and type of missiles will be reported by the Air Force later, Popko added.

As reported, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Sunday, March 24.

Photo: AFU General Staff