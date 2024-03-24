Culinary Delight at Mulk Restaurant: A Recap of the "Flavors of India" Event by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Chef Rohit Gujral, and Mr Truk

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, March 23, 2024: Last night, food enthusiasts and culinary connoisseurs were treated to an unforgettable experience at Mulk Restaurant as they embarked on a flavorful journey at the "Flavors of India" event. Hosted at Mulk Restaurant by the esteemed Chef Ishijyot Singh Surri and Chef Rohit Gujral, in collaboration with Mr Truk Sauces, the evening was a celebration of tradition, taste, and culinary artistry.



Chef Ishijyot Singh Surri: Renowned for his culinary prowess and MasterChef India fame, mesmerized guests with his innovative creations that paid homage to India's rich culinary heritage. Using the exquisite flavors of Mr Truk sauces, Chef Ishijyot crafted dishes that were a perfect fusion of tradition and innovation.



Chef Rohit Gujral: Adding his expertise to the culinary symphony, Chef Rohit Gujral brought his own flair to the event, delighting guests with his culinary masterpieces that showcased the diversity of Indian cuisine.



The event was graced by the presence of several esteemed influencers and food enthusiasts, including the likes of Rajveer Singh aka RV, Randeep Gujral, Vaibhavi Marathe, Chef Juliano Rodrigues, Priyanka Ajgaonkar, Saubik Kata, Arvi Gujral, Sonny kaur, Rajdev Singh, Guneet Sharma, Neha Sanghavi, Aysha Mohta, Shivani Agarwal, Sneha Naidu and Urmi Chhapia . Their presence added to the vibrant atmosphere and highlighted the significance of the event in the culinary landscape of Mumbai.



"Celebrate Tradition, Elevate Taste" was the theme of the evening, and guests were treated to a sumptuous feast that showcased the best of Indian cuisine. From the Avocado Mayo Sev Puri to the indulgent Chocolate Samosa, every dish was a testament to the culinary genius of Chef Ishijyot and Chef Rohit.



The 5-course pre-plated meal had a really mouthwatering menu - Avocado Mayo Sev Puri, Tamatar Santre Ka Shorba, Palak Patteh Ki Chaat, Reshmi Tikka, Tandoori Broccoli, Pahadi Paneer Tikka, Mutton Galouti, Mushroom Tikka, Kachri Prawn, Papad Jhol, Miloni Tarkari, Dal Makhni, Butter Chicken, Jeera Rice, Assorted Indian Breads, Pull Me Up Shahi Tukda, Chocolate Samosa, Paan Shots.



The highlight of the evening was the unanimous praise from the influencers, who were blown away by the creativity, flavors, and presentation of each dish. They lauded Chef Ishijyot and Chef Rohit for their culinary expertise and Mr Truk Sauces for adding an extra layer of flavor to the dishes. All the guests were presented with Hampers by Mr Truk.



Overall, the "Flavors of India" event at Mulk Restaurant was a resounding success, leaving guests with unforgettable memories and a newfound appreciation for Indian cuisine.







