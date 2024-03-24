Floki & TokenFi in strategic South Korean marketing activation

(MENAFN- Pressat) Floki, TokenFi Announces Strategic Partnership with World Table Tennis Championship in South Korea as Official Cryptocurrency Partner 12 March 2024: Floki, with its sister company TokenFi, has formed a strategic partnership with the World Table Tennis (WTT) Championships, securing its position as the Official Cryptocurrency Partner for the WTT Champions event in Incheon, South Korea. The competition, taking place at the Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, runs from 27 to 31 March and is expected to draw eyes from around the world.

This is not the first time that Floki, TokenFi has collaborated with WTT; past sponsorships include WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023 and the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 last month. These alliances have proven to be fruitful, as Floki cites that its global brand visibility and engagement have considerably increased as a result.

The forthcoming WTT Champions Incheon tournament will see the top 32 men and women table tennis players compete for the singles titles, presenting an intense competition followed by sports fans globally. The event is set to enjoy extensive coverage, with more than 580 hours of broadcast expected alongside a viewership that may reach beyond 450 million people and a significant social media presence with more than 46 million views.

Floki identifies its partnership with the WTT Champions Incheon tournament as a calculated move, coinciding with shifts in South Korea’s cryptocurrency landscape and aiming to solidify its influence in the region. Floki’s partnership with the championship demonstrates its dedication to building a strong community around the love of sports.

This event presents a great chance for Floki to connect with fans, as seen by the 5.4 million online interactions from past events.The global table tennis community overall boasts more than 519 million followers.

The sport’s audience in general consists of 55% males and considerable segments of younger fans: 33% between the ages of 16 and 19 and 42% between 30 and 49.Table tennis holds a coveted place as a top-4 sport in Asia, watched in more than 500 million households. With 398 million loyal Asian fans and an impressive viewership on China's CCTV-5, Floki’s spotlight in Asia is stronger than ever.

In China, where the sport commands a staggering following of 241 million active fans and a sizeable millennial and Gen Z demographic, table tennis has established itself as the number one sport during the Olympics.





